 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Scott Disick back on the dating front after sudden split from Amelia Hamlin

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

The dad of three is eager to find love again after his previous romance ended unexpectedly

Scott Disick has slowly started to date again after parting ways from Amelia Hamlin. 

According to an insider, the dad of three is eager to find love again, after his previous romance ended unexpectedly.

"The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone," a source close to Disick revealed.

"He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them," the insider added. 

The Flip It Like Disick star co-parents sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Scott and Kourtney are doing okay too," the source added. "He is still not completely over how serious Kourtney is with Travis. He is trying to let it go though. They want to make the upcoming holidays special for the kids so this is the focus."

As revealed by sources, Hamlin broke it off with Disick after he allegedly called out Kourtney for excessive PDA with Travis Barker.

