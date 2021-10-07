 
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Rami Malek offered to babysit Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Hollywood star Rami Malek recently got a change to rub shoulders with the British royals at the premier of No Time to Die in London.

In a recent appearance made on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor revealed that he had once offered to babysit for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Malek spoke to Kimmel about the star-studded premiere of the Bond film at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

"The royals were there and everything. It tells you it's a special event. A film like Bond deserves something like that. Last time I was there at Royal Albert Hall, it was the BAFTAs, so I had some familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will,” he shared.

"What's fascinating is, they work so hard to get to know everybody—who's done whatever film they've done, their past films,” he continued.

"You can see they've done their homework. And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, 'Why?'" he said.

"You just had a baby, right?'"

"I think she was taken aback. She said, 'How are you doing?' [I'm like,] 'No, how are you?' And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors," he recalled.

"The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm back up for you.' She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time,” he shared.

He also mentioned that he caught the duchess off-guard when he spoke to her about parenting.

"They're so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second. And, you know, had that look of—in the most elegant, professional, royal way—'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid,” he said. 

