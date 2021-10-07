 
Cardi B gratefully thanks Selena Gomez for baby gift

Rapper Cardi B recently turned to social media and thanked Selena Gomez for a ‘beautiful’ newborn gift basket for her son.

The star showed the gift off on Instagram and continued to gush over the thoughtful gesture.

The video was captured by PopCrave, on their official Twitter channel.

In it Cardi could be heard saying, “I got this beautiful gift basket. ... with this little bear from Selena Gomez.”

“It's so cute, and it's got treats for me when, you know, I'm rocking the baby to sleep at night.”

She concluded by adding, “You know I get hungry in the nighttime. This is so cute. Thank you, Selena Gomez! You're so adorable”.

