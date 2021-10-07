‘Jaded’ Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘rambunctious’ royal education: report

Prince Harry has been accused of giving Meghan Markle a ‘rambunctious’ education into the royal family due to his personally ‘jaded’ reaction to the entire way of life.

The claim’s been made by royal expert Andrew Morton during an appearance on The Morning.

“As she said herself, she didn't read the tabloids, she didn't watch TMZ. She learnt what she learnt about the Royal Family from Harry.”



“Harry himself was quite jaded with the Royal Family even before this, so she's had a very rambunctious education into the royal world.”

“She has had members of the household give her advice, and she's a quick study, but even so. I think it takes many years for someone to accommodate themself into the Royal Family, and these two didn't give it very long at all.”