 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares her experience of touring with hubby Nick Jonas

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares her experience of touring with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is all about living life on the road with her husband Nick Jonas.

Speaking on the Victoria's Secret podcast, VS Voices Podcast the actress spoke about what her experience is like touring the globe with her musician hubby.

"I do love a tour bus," she said. 

"I'm used to being in trailers that don't move, right? As an actor ... you're not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you're working and have to wake up and do your job," she continued. 

"But my husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing.' 

"It's like a home on wheels and I actually slept like a baby. I felt like I rocked to sleep."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth signs her message to the Commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth signs her message to the Commonwealth
Daniel Craig expresses gratitude at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Daniel Craig expresses gratitude at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Kim Kardashian dons $23,000 jacket during SNL cast dinner

Kim Kardashian dons $23,000 jacket during SNL cast dinner
Meghan Markle Beauty? Duchess of Sussex reportedly to launch cosmetics line

Meghan Markle Beauty? Duchess of Sussex reportedly to launch cosmetics line
'Kurulus:Osman Season 3 episode 1': Latest event leaves Osman Bey devastated

'Kurulus:Osman Season 3 episode 1': Latest event leaves Osman Bey devastated

Prince George ‘suffering the most’ from Prince Harry, William rift: report

Prince George ‘suffering the most’ from Prince Harry, William rift: report
Prince William, Harry’s ‘jealous fights’ over royal budget ‘always to be’

Prince William, Harry’s ‘jealous fights’ over royal budget ‘always to be’
Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to leave Kensington bubble and ‘earn own income’

Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to leave Kensington bubble and ‘earn own income’
French Vogue turns 100 amidst troubling times at the fabled magazine

French Vogue turns 100 amidst troubling times at the fabled magazine

‘Jaded’ Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘rambunctious’ royal education: report

‘Jaded’ Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘rambunctious’ royal education: report
The royal family’s income sources exposed: source

The royal family’s income sources exposed: source
Cardi B gratefully thanks Selena Gomez for baby gift

Cardi B gratefully thanks Selena Gomez for baby gift

Latest

view all