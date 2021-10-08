Announcement: Punjab schools to start regular classes from Oct 11

Students in a class. File photo

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced it will start regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools.



“No more staggered approach. Welcome back to the previous routine,” Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas tweeted.



The minister also urged everyone to follow the government-mandated SOP to control the COVID-19 spread.

The announcement was made by the provincial education minister after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) permitted the educational institutes to resume normal classes from Monday amid a decline in the virus cases.

The NCOC took the decision after a review of the pandemic situation in a meeting held on Thursday.

The forum had agreed to reopen educational institutions based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in a tweet.

Educational institutions were earlier operating on 50% capacity across the country after they had reopened following intermittent closures due to the prevalence of COVID-19.