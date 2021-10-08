 
pakistan
Friday Oct 08 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Imran Khan chairs National Security Committee meeting

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday Oct 08, 2021

PM Imran Khan speaks during a meeting. Photo: Prime Ministers Office/File
PM Imran Khan speaks during a meeting. Photo: Prime Minister's Office/File

  • Pakistan's top civilian, military leadership gather at PM House for NSC meeting. 
  • Services chiefs, DG ISI arrive at PM House to attend huddle. 
  • NSC meeting to review national security, evolving situation in Afghanistan and border management. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, which is being attended by senior officials of the civilian and military leadership.

The NSC will deliberate on Pakistan's internal and external security, border management, the evolving situation in Afghanistan and take important decisions.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have arrived at PM House to attend the meeting.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry are also present.

Participants will be briefed about the regional situation

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, chiefs of the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, DG ISI and the DG Intelligence Bureau have also arrived for the high-level meeting.

The meeting will focus on the security situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan's policy regarding it. It will also review and discuss the role Islamabad has to play in the evolving Afghanistan situation.

Sources told Geo News the NSC will also review the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with India.

