Willow Smith details harrowing encounter with cyberstalker

Willow Smith recently sat down to discuss the scary home invasion attempt that was carried out on her property while she was out vacationing.



Willow shared the incident while appearing on a Red Table Talk episode where she was quoted saying, “I'm used to people saying things online.”

“I'm used to having thousands and thousands of people with not very good things to say. I've been cyberbullied for my whole life. Cyberstalking is a little bit more insidious and scary.”

She went on to add, “They're watching all of your social media accounts to see what your movements are.”

“And this guy was doing that to me and he was doing that to me for a couple of years, actually, and he basically got my patterns.”

“During December when we were gone for family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away. Crazy times. Crazy stuff.”

While recalling the security footage, Willow admitted, “Thank God I wasn't there. That was a physical trespassing situation.”

Also, “They only gave me a certain amount of time for a restraining order. I wanted to extend it, but for some reason, they said that I couldn't and I would have to testify again. I would have to come back to court again.”