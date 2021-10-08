 
entertainment
Friday Oct 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Willow Smith details harrowing encounter with cyberstalker

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Willow Smith details harrowing encounter with cyberstalker
Willow Smith details harrowing encounter with cyberstalker

Willow Smith recently sat down to discuss the scary home invasion attempt that was carried out on her property while she was out vacationing.

Willow shared the incident while appearing on a Red Table Talk episode where she was quoted saying, “I'm used to people saying things online.”

“I'm used to having thousands and thousands of people with not very good things to say. I've been cyberbullied for my whole life. Cyberstalking is a little bit more insidious and scary.”

She went on to add, “They're watching all of your social media accounts to see what your movements are.”

“And this guy was doing that to me and he was doing that to me for a couple of years, actually, and he basically got my patterns.”

“During December when we were gone for family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away. Crazy times. Crazy stuff.”

While recalling the security footage, Willow admitted, “Thank God I wasn't there. That was a physical trespassing situation.”

Also, “They only gave me a certain amount of time for a restraining order. I wanted to extend it, but for some reason, they said that I couldn't and I would have to testify again. I would have to come back to court again.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele says she found peace after estranged father's passing

Adele says she found peace after estranged father's passing

Ben Affleck 'very happy in life' amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Ben Affleck 'very happy in life' amid Jennifer Lopez romance

One million James Bond tickets sold in Britain and Ireland

One million James Bond tickets sold in Britain and Ireland
Fans shower Bruno Mars with tributes for 36th birthday celebrations

Fans shower Bruno Mars with tributes for 36th birthday celebrations
Adele shares rare update about her romance with Rich Paul

Adele shares rare update about her romance with Rich Paul
Selena Gomez, Chris Evans spark dating buzz

Selena Gomez, Chris Evans spark dating buzz

Ellen DeGeneres launches ‘Kind Science’ skincare line

Ellen DeGeneres launches ‘Kind Science’ skincare line
Kardashians under fire for working with Britney's embattled ex-manager

Kardashians under fire for working with Britney's embattled ex-manager

How 'Squid Game' became South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon

How 'Squid Game' became South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon
Japanese fans bash Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘rude behavior’ to the Queen

Japanese fans bash Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘rude behavior’ to the Queen
Prince Harry ‘fighting back tears’ over Meghan Markle’s royal snub

Prince Harry ‘fighting back tears’ over Meghan Markle’s royal snub
Meghan Markle’s challenges become catalysts for Prince William, Harry’s heart-to-hearts

Meghan Markle’s challenges become catalysts for Prince William, Harry’s heart-to-hearts

Latest

view all