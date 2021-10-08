Govt fixes sugar prices at Rs89.75 per kg

Federal Sugar Appellate Committee decides to fix the price of sugar at Rs89.75 per kg.

Weekly inflation records an increase of 1.21% during the week ended October 7.

Average prices of 22 items rose, including chicken, wheat, and tomatoes, among others.

The Federal Sugar Appellate Committee on Friday has decided to fix the price of sugar at Rs89.75 per kg.

After negotiations with the owners of sugar mills, the federal secretary of National Food Security issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO).

At least 25 sugar mill owners had filed an appeal against the SRO-1259 that stated the government's price on September 21 in an appellate committee comprising of two federal secretaries.

The committee issued copies of its four-page decision to all sugar mills on October 7, according to which it was decided to fix the price of sugar at Rs 89.75 per kg.



Weekly inflation rises by 1.21%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended October 7, 2021, registered an increase of 1.21% for the combined income group, going up from 157.04 points during the week ended September 30, 2021, to 158.94 points in the week under review.

The SPI for the combined income group rose 12.94% compared to the corresponding week of the previous year. The SPI for the lowest income group increased 0.88% compared to the previous week. The index for the group stood at 169.96 points against 168.47 points in the previous week, according to provisional figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, average prices of 22 items rose in a selected basket of goods, prices of eight items fell and rates of the remaining 21 goods recorded no change.

The price of chicken increased by 17.12% during the week, followed by a 5.89% increase in the price of potatoes, 3.71% increase in garlic’s price.

Moreover, among food items, the price of tea Lipton increased by 1.98%, wheat flour bag by 1.97% tomatoes by 1.83%.

Meanwhile, LPG prices recorded an increase of 7.73% and petrol prices surged by 3.2%.