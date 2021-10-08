Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

A view shows a mosque after a blast, in Kunduz, Afghanistan October 8, 2021. Reuters/Stringer

Govt of Pakistan conveys deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones.



Says Pakistan stands in solidarity with its Afghan brethren.

Over 55 people were killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz.



The Government of Pakistan on Friday condemned the bomb blast that killed at least 55 people in Afghanistan's Kunduz city during Friday prayers.

"We are deeply grieved at the dastardly terrorist attack on a mosque today in Kunduz province of Afghanistan which has reportedly resulted in the loss of innumerable precious lives and injuries to many others," a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The Government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Afghan brethren. We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones and wish early recovery to the injured," the statement read.

"We reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

According to the AFP, a suicide bomber was involved in the attack that killed at least 55 people and left scores more victims wounded.

Daesh Khorasan group, bitter rivals of the Taliban, has claimed responsibility. The group has repeatedly targeted minorities in a bid to stir up sectarian violence in Afghanistan.



In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the group said that a Daesh suicide bomber "detonated an explosive vest amid a crowd" of worshippers who had gathered inside the mosque.

Matiullah Rohani, director of culture and information in Kunduz for Afghanistan's new Taliban government, confirmed to AFP that the deadly incident was a suicide attack.

A medical source at the Kunduz Provincial Hospital said that 35 dead and more than 50 wounded had been taken there, while a worker at a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital reported 15 dead and scores more wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, taking to Twitter, had earlier said an unknown number of people had been killed and injured in Kunduz.

"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shi'ite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," he wrote.