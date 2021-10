WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 — Reuters.

WhatsApp has reminded its users that they can fast-forward "long voice notes" by using the new 2x feature on the popular messaging application.

By enabling the recently updated feature, WhatsApp users can save time while listening to lengthy voice notes which sometimes may get boring due to their length.

WhatsApp, in a Twitter post, said: "For those long voice notes that one friend always send... you can 2x it."