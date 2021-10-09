Kim Kardashian's new statement reveals she will continue with Kanye

 
Kim Kardashians new statement reveals she will continue with Kanye

Kim Kardashian's fans and followers are very excited about her new role on screen as the reality star is all set to  host the Saturday Night Live this weekend, 

The 40-year-old star's promotional spots have fans talking for a different reason. Kim's second promo gave new hints abut her relationship with Kanye West, revealing how much importance she still gives to her estranged husband.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star introduced herself as "Kim Kardashian West," despite filing for divorce eight months ago from her husband, Kanye West.

"Hi I'm Kim Kardashian West and I'm hosting SNL this week with Halsey," she began before showing off her comedy timing when Cecily Strong called on the pair to join her in a girl group.

"We already said no when you pitched that backstage," she retorted.

In a second promo, Kim was asked if she was nervous, and then poked fun at her public persona by asking: "I don't have to write sketches do I? Memorize lines? Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?"

When told the answer was no to all three, she shrugged and exclaimed: "This is so easy."

Kim and Kanye, who are proud parents of their four children, filed for divorce in early 2021 after months of speculation that the couple were ending their almost seven-year marriage. She filed documents through her lawyer Laura Wasser but the date of separation was not listed.

