Saturday Oct 09 2021
Madonna reveals she wanted to kill herself as she shares one of 'biggest regrets' of her career

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Singing superstar Madonna has revealed that turning down a role in The 'Matrix' is one of the “biggest regrets” of her career.

Madonna shared the truth while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night (October 7) to promote her new ‘Madame X’ documentary, which dropped yesterday and chronicles the legendary pop star’s recent ‘Madame X’ tour in support of her 14th studio album of the same name.

Speaking to Fallon about turning down the role in the classic 1999 film, Madonna said: “I also turned down the role in The Matrix. Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself.”

“That’s like one of the best movies ever made,” she added. “A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

Madonna also confirmed that she is writing a movie about her own life. “The reason I’m doing it is a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” she said.

