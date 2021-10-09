Pakistan records less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases again

Students wear protective masks maintaining safe distance as they attend a class amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan records less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day.

NCOC stats place positivity rate at 2.14%.

Another 29 people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day, data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed Saturday morning.

A day earlier, the country had recorded a daily case count under 1,000 for the first time in over three months (830 cases on July 6).

At least 955 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours after 44,557 tests were taken, pushing the total confirmed case count since the pandemic began last year to 1,257,188.

The deadly virus claimed the lives of 29 people, pushing the death tally to 28,087.

The positivity rate currently stands at 2.14%. A day earlier, it dipped below 2% for the first time since June 29, which is more than three months ago.



In addition to this, 1,222 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,185,749, while the number of active cases has further fallen to 43,352.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 1,385 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 24% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 89,719,686 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 20.7% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 978,412 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 45 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.