Meghan Markle, Princess Diana’s ‘fascinating parallels’ unearthed

Experts recently highlighted the fascinating similarities that exist between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana.



Royal biographer Andrew Morton made this claim during his appearance on the MailPlus Palace Confidential podcast.

“What I find the most interesting story that I've uncovered from the book is the parallels between Meghan and Diana in the early days of their royal careers.”

“Meghan was called from pretty early on, Duchess Difficult, she was blamed for everything that went wrong, from the row with the Queen over the tiaras to the bust-up with Kate.”

“I found it fascinating that at a time when Meghan was struggling to cope with the royal world, protocol, and so on, in her own generation before, Diana herself had been described as a fiend and a monster by various gossip writers, and someone who sacked members of staff.”

Before concluding he added, “She was struggling to cope with depression and all kinds of illnesses and there's a fascinating parallel there.”