 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana’s ‘fascinating parallels’ unearthed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Experts recently highlighted the fascinating similarities that exist between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton made this claim during his appearance on the MailPlus Palace Confidential podcast.

“What I find the most interesting story that I've uncovered from the book is the parallels between Meghan and Diana in the early days of their royal careers.”

“Meghan was called from pretty early on, Duchess Difficult, she was blamed for everything that went wrong, from the row with the Queen over the tiaras to the bust-up with Kate.”

“I found it fascinating that at a time when Meghan was struggling to cope with the royal world, protocol, and so on, in her own generation before, Diana herself had been described as a fiend and a monster by various gossip writers, and someone who sacked members of staff.”

Before concluding he added, “She was struggling to cope with depression and all kinds of illnesses and there's a fascinating parallel there.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t have fallen the trap under the royal package’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t have fallen the trap under the royal package’
Adele breaks silence on last year’s cultural appropriation debacle

Adele breaks silence on last year’s cultural appropriation debacle

Britney Spears wrote music amid conservatorship drama: 'She hasn't retired'

Britney Spears wrote music amid conservatorship drama: 'She hasn't retired'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘inconsistency’ in NYC trip exposed: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘inconsistency’ in NYC trip exposed: report
Meghan and Harry 'feel blessed beyond words' raising Archie and baby Lilibet

Meghan and Harry 'feel blessed beyond words' raising Archie and baby Lilibet

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson unveils ‘Face Off’ music video in rap debut

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson unveils ‘Face Off’ music video in rap debut
Machine Gun Kelly shares upcoming album release plans

Machine Gun Kelly shares upcoming album release plans
Ed Sheeran says he felt the ‘most human’ when proposing to his wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran says he felt the ‘most human’ when proposing to his wife Cherry Seaborn
Italy to have 2022 Eurovision song contest in Turin this year

Italy to have 2022 Eurovision song contest in Turin this year

Justin Bieber unveils music video for new track ‘Ghost’

Justin Bieber unveils music video for new track ‘Ghost’
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to star in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to star in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

Latest

view all