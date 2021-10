Amber Heard gushes over ‘best six months of my life’ with baby Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard recently gushed over her infant daughter Oonagh Paige and her most loving gift after barely six months of life.

The first time mother shared her feelings in an Instagram post that showed off the amazing bond she shares with her little one.

The post featured a loved up candid photograph that showed Heard grinning from ear to ear because of her little one and also included a small caption that read, “The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers”.

Check it out below: