Prince William thinks Prince Andrew's public image is a threat to royal family: report

Days after Prince Andrew was served with a sexual assault lawsuit in the United States a report claimed that his nephew and second-in-line to throne Prince William doesn't want him to return to the public life.

"Prince William thinks Prince Andrew’s public image is a "threat" to the royal family and he should never return to public life," reported thetimes.co.uk.



It also said that Prince Charles was furious at his Andrew's claim of family support for a return to the public life.

last month in a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince's Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler by email and FedEx, and both copies had been received by Monday morning.



Giuffre, 38, accused Andrew of forcing her to have sex when she was underage at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also said Andrew abused her at around the same time in Epstein's mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.