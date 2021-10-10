 
Sunday Oct 10 2021
WhatsApp to introduce ‘pause voice recordings’ feature

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Popular messaging application, WhatsApp, is currently developing a new feature for the app which will enable users to ‘pause’ while recording voice messages.

As per a scoop on WABeta, WhatsApp is working on an update to bring about an improvement in the messages feature of the app.

What is special about this feature?

The expected update will be “very useful” for WhatsApp users as they will no longer have to stop and delete a voice message and record a new one all over again.

Instead, the new feature will enable users to pause the voice recording by tapping on a pause button and resume the recording again from the same point where they left it.

The feature had been spotted during the development of WhatsApp updates for iOS. The app is now working on rolling it out for Android as well.

