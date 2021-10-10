 
Dwayne Johnson shares rib-tickling Face off MV reactions

Dwayne Johnson leaves fans in fits over his brand new MV reactions to Face Off.

Johnson showed off some of the best reactions to his Instagram page and made fans' day with their candour.

The first reaction is by the influencer crufacejean who had such knee jerk reactions to the entire video that he couldn’t stay seated for more than 3 seconds at a time during the course of the reaction.

The Rock gave his own reaction to his iconic reaction via a caption that read, “Here’s 3 minutes of GOLD as @scrufacejean REACTS to my new song FACE OFF”

“Man I can’t tell y’all how COOL IT IS and how APPRECIATIVE I AM for ALL THE LOVE from all these insane reactions to our song.”

The second reaction that took the cake for The Rock was that of Kingblitz and after his reaction, the actor just couldn’t hold in his own laughter anymore and simply shared the video writing, “‘I QUIT, I QUIT!!!’ INSANE reactions to our new song #FACEOFF”

“Thank you all so much!!!!! Appreciate you @kingblitz THE NEW HYPE ANTHEM!”



