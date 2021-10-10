 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 10 2021
Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday

Yolanda Hadid took a trip down memory lane with sweet childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid as the supermodel turned 25 on Saturday.

Sharing the sweet photos with Bella, Yolanda wrote a lengthy note to wish her on the special day.

She said “Happy birthday my forever baby girl - I’am so incredibly proud of the resilient young woman you’ve become while navigating life with such kindness and grace!!

“The brightest stars rise out of darkness and a shining star is what you are my sweet angel, don’t let anyone or anything ever dim that beautiful light within you!”

Gigi Hadid’s mother continued “I love your beautiful compassionate heart and your extraordinary empathy for others.....

“Your greatest asset is not the exterior beauty people see but your inner beauty the magnetic force you carry within your heart, the Magic we all feel when you touch our lives........”

“Thank you giving me the greatest gift of motherhood and allowing me to guide you while learning so much about myself...,” Yolanda said and added “Wishing you a happy and healthy next journey around the sun knowing I’m right beside you to love and support through all the ups and downs of life!! #HappyBirthday #Bella”.

