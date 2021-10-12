Pakistan reports lowest single-day COVID-19 infections since June 21

A woman gets tested for coronavirus. Photo: Geo.tv/file

Pakistan last reported a lower number of daily coronavirus infections on June 21, when 663 people tested positive for the infection.

Country reports a coronavirus positivity ratio of 1.62%.

Eighteen people succumb to the virus over the past 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: With coronavirus cases on the decline across the country, Pakistan Tuesday reported the lowest number of single-day infections, since June 21.

As per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 689 new cases of the virus. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 41,754 while the new infections have pushed the total caseload in the country to 1,259,648.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,476 tests conducted on Monday, with the positivity ratio standing at 1.62%.

The country last reported lower than 689 daily infections in June 2021, when the stats showed that 663 new cases of the virus were reported in a single day.

Eighteen people died over the past 24 hours across Pakistan from the infection, pushing the total deaths in the country from the infection to 28,152.



As far as the recoveries are concerned, Pakistan's total figure has been pushed to 1,189,742. The NCOC states that there are no patients currently on ventilators in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.