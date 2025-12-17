Two new academic groups proposed at matric level nationwide

Students solving question papers during the annual examination of HSC (Part-II) at Hayat Girl’s High School in Hyderabad. — APP/File

Two new academic groups are proposed to be introduced at the matriculation level across the country, with plans to add technical education and agriculture as separate streams.

In this regard, the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) has convened a consultative meeting to review subject groups under the proposed matric-level technical and agriculture streams, along with alternative routes to higher education.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on December 23 in Islamabad.

According to the agenda, the IBCC meeting will also deliberate on eligibility criteria for admissions to intermediate pre-medical and pre-engineering groups.

Consultations will be held on the equivalence of alternative subjects at the matric level, as well as decisions regarding the equivalence of foreign educational certificates.

The meeting will further discuss general and vocational training education, while also considering whether students completing matric-level technical and agriculture groups should be allowed to seek admission in medical and engineering disciplines.

Additionally, a proposal to establish a national working group for education reforms is also included in the agenda.

Earlier on Dec 13, the IBCC — in a major decision — allowed arts group matriculation students to register in pre-medical and pre-engineering groups.

Under the new arrangement, students who have passed matriculation from the arts group will be eligible to seek admission in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) pre-medical and pre-engineering programmes.

The commission, however, clarified that educational institutions will have the authority to determine minimum marks and set merit criteria for admissions in the respective groups.