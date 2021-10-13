Meghan Markle shares advice for working women: 'They aren't girlfriends'

Meghan Markle recently weighed in on the key piece of advice she has for any working woman striving to make it within the corporate landscape.

While referencing her character, Rachel Zane, in the TV show Suits the now-royal told InStyle magazine back in 2015, “I think the biggest part of being a girl boss in the office, at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value. You don’t need to make your life your job. I have to find that balance for myself, as well.”

“Between The Tig [her lifestyle brand] and my time on set or at home, I have to make the time to throw in a yoga class or walk my dogs or literally just turn it all off and meditate for a minute. I think you have to make time for yourself so that work doesn’t become the end-all-be-all.”

“I think in life and in the office, it’s best to stay out of the drama. You’ll be endlessly happier for it. If you want to do that, save that for drinks after work with your girlfriends.”

“It's important to flex your intellectual prowess, even if you're wiggling around in a pencil skirt. Have a power piece in your wardrobe. If it’s the one dress that makes you feel so [expletive], or the one crisp button-down.”

“Whatever it is so that when you wake up on those days where you’re not really feeling going into work, you put that piece on and it’s almost like your own anthem. It can really shift the energy of your whole day.”

“People often say dress for the part that you want, not the part that you have, and I can't think of any paralegal that was dressing like Rachel did. She was dressing for the role and the seriousness that she wanted people to treat her with.”

Before concluding she added, “Rachel’s quintessential power look is a crisp, white button-down with the collar a little popped, sleeves rolled up and a high-waisted pencil skirt. It’s a look that makes her feel confident and come across like she really means business.”