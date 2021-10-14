Prime suspect in Gojra motorway gang-rape taken into custody: police

A file photo of the Gojra toll plaza.

In FIR, woman's paternal aunt says her 18-year-old niece received a message for a job interview in Gojra.

Suspects raped woman, threw her at Faisalabad Interchange and fled, says police.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali take notice of gang-rape.

GOJRA: The prime suspect in the case of a gang-rape of an 18-year-old woman on the M-4 motorway in Gojra has been arrested, Geo News reported, citing police officials Thursday.

The police said that the suspects lured the young woman from Toba Tek Singh on the pretext of offering her a job at a boutique, raped her in a car on the motorway and fled after throwing her at the Faisalabad Interchange.

In the FIR, the survivor's paternal aunt said that her 18-year-old niece received a message on a mobile phone for a job interview in Gojra. She said that when they reached there, the suspects put the young woman into a car and took her with them and raped her on the motorway.

The survivor has been given a medical exam and a DNA sample is being taken, the police confirmed, adding that action has been initiated to arrest the other suspects.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Police said that the main suspect of the gang-rape is being interrogated, while a search is under way to find the the other suspects.

On September 9 last year, two men had raped a woman on the motorway in the Gujjarpura area of ​​Lahore.

The men smashed the windscreen of a car parked on the motorway and pulled out the woman and her children, after which they cut the net around the road and took them all to nearby bushes and then raped the woman in front of her children.



Punjab chief minister, IG take notice of motorway gang-rape