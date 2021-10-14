PPP to form next government: Asif Ali Zardari

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: file

Accountability process will continue till country’s economy does not come down further, says Asif Ali Zardari.

Next turn will be of PPP to form government in the country, claims Zardari.

Zardari cannot be indicted in suspicious transactions case after new NAB ordinance, argues his lawyer.

ISLAMABAD: PPP co-chairperson and former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Thursday that his party will form the next government in the country.

Speaking to journalists after an appearance before an accountability court in Islamabad, Asif Ali Zardari said that the “next turn" to form a government in the country will be of the PPP.

Responding to a question about the duration of the accountability process, Zardari said,"The process will continue till the country’s economy does not come down further.”

Zardari files acquittal plea

Earlier, the former president appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad and filed an acquittal plea in a Rs8 billion suspicious transactions case.

During the proceeding, his counsel Farooq Hamid Naek argued that Zardari could not be indicted in the case after the new NAB ordinance.

“No allegation about harming the national exchequer has been leveled against my client in the case,” the lawyer said, adding that the case did not come under corruption and corrupt practices.



Hence, the accountability court has no jurisdiction to hear the case, argued the lawyer.

Zardari’s counsel said that an allegation relating to Rs150 million worth of registered sale deeds has been leveled against his client and, as per the case, the amount was paid through bank cheques.

He said that the bank cheques did not belong to Asif Ali Zardari.

“First of all, tell me whether this petition is admissible or not?” asked the judge.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to issue a notice to NAB and seek its reply and said he would then give his arguments on it.

Meanwhile, the judge reserved the verdict over the admissibility of the petition and said that he would announce his decision shortly.