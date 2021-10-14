 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 14 2021
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson details what it means to ‘be a real man’

HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Dwayne Johnson recently sat down for a chat and finally addressed the real meaning behind what  'being a man' actually means. 

Johnson shed light on his personal definition of what a man should be during his interview with Vanity Fair and there he was quoted saying, “I think what it means to be a man is to be accountable and stand up to the mistakes you’ve made, it’s okay to [expletive] it happens to all of us.”

“And be open, rip yourself open, be vulnerable. I’ve all—I’ve been there, we’ve all been there. You know, the benefit of doing something like that, is on the other side of that, usually is some sort of progress and how important that is.”

He also went on to say, “It’s also, in my opinion… A quality of being a man is doing what you say you’re gonna do. And taking matters into your own hands sometimes.”

Before concluding, The Rock went on to say, “But if you look somebody in the eye, you shake their hand you give them a hug, or you give them your word, it’s important to do it, or do your best to see it through.”

