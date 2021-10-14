Alicia Keys recalls moment in son Egypt’s performance that ‘hit like a ton of bricks’

Alicia Keys recently sat down to reminisce over the moment during her son Egypt’s performance that hit her like an actual ton of bricks.



Keys got candid while speaking to People (The TV Show)’s Kay Adams for the weekly issue.



Egypt’s performance in question, Raise a Man, occurred at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

There she was quoted saying, "I'm not the crying type, I'm really not. [But] you get so sensitive just [thinking] about how life goes on, and seeing him next to me and remembering that moment. That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it."

"I was so nervous for him that I remember at midnight the night before the show, I realized I hadn't even practised. I remember all of this and I'm sitting there watching it with him and just…how I feel about him and seeing his growth and watching him go on stage and just completely own — it just hit me like a ton of bricks."

"He's definitely a natural. He's been a natural since he was a baby, and he loves it, and I'm glad that he loves it. … He's a lot like me. He's the life of the party, he's the one that kind of brings everyone together. He looks out for everyone, he's that guy. And I love that about him."