Thursday Oct 14 2021
Dwayne Johnson addresses what it’s like to achieve fame

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Dwayne Johnson recently highlighted the positives and negatives associated with fame.

The actor made this claim while speaking to Vanity Fair and there he started off by naming the best part of fame and was quoted saying, “Hands down without a shadow of a doubt, the best thing about being famous is making people happy.”

However, when asked about the downsides to fame, Dwayne added, “You’ll never hear me complain about fame. I know what the alternative is to not being famous.”

No matter what, “Fame is a blessing. I felt least comfortable in my own skin when I made the transition to Hollywood.” Back “When there was no blueprint for somebody like me, half black, half Samoan.”

They’d say “you can’t be big, you can’t go to the gym, you can’t call yourself The Rock. One of two things is gonna happen” in that situation,”

“you’re either gonna continue to go down that road, and that path, and you’re gonna be miserable. Or the other thing that’s gonna happen, you’re gonna say, [expletive] this [expletive].”


