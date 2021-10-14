BTS’ Jimin weighs in on the struggles of adulthood: ‘It’s too hard’

BTS’ Jimin recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed some light on the struggles he faces with the realities of adulthood and all its strife.



The singer voiced his personal struggles in an interview for Weverse.



Jimin started off by sharing his past comments about ‘being headstrong’ and recalled, “I was just being headstrong, you know. Being headstrong. It’s the kind of situation where people look at you and they might say, ‘You can’t even take care of yourself’. But there were still a lot of points where I kept thinking things like that.”

“Now I think I didn’t have to go quite that far, and as times went by, I started to think, ‘Oh, I’m glad I can think about this now so I can let things that I should let go of, go’.”

But “When I couldn’t let things go, my resentment kept growing. My pain, too. Rather than admit I had those feelings at that time, I’d say there were emotions in different situations that I came to unconsciously accept, and I started to feel like I could see how much of a hard time I was having after some time passed.”

Also, “I felt like I was becoming empty sometimes, at first. I felt like I was denying my own thoughts and beliefs. But I talked a lot with my parents, and I said, ‘Did you know I was going through all that?’ And they said, ‘We didn’t know what you were going through, but we knew it was something’. So finally I shared what I was feeling with them, and my mom and dad talked to me like they were my life coaches.”

“After coming out of that whole period, even when I do similar things, I can tell my mind has changed a lot. If I was more focused on my surroundings before, now I’m able to focus on myself as well.”

“My mom told me it means I’m growing up, and that I’m finally becoming an adult. So I said, ‘I don’t wanna be an adult—it’s too hard’.”