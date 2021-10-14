Britney Spears, Sam Asghari will not crop dog Porsha's ears: 'lover not a fighter'

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari will not crop puppy Porsha's ears: 'lover not a fighter'

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears will never crop their puppy Posha's ears.

In a video shared by Asghari on his Instagram Stories this Wednesday, the popstar's fiancé shared that the couple will not harm their Doberman puppy.

"First of all, we love her floppy ears," he said. "Two, she's a lover not a fighter. She's a protector. And three, it turns out that it's actually pretty cruel to do that to Dobermans or any dog. It's actually a fashion statement. It's something that people do for cosmetic reasons, and you know, all the other excuses that are out there."

Sam also urged people to educate themselves on the rights of animals and beware of any injustices.

"I highly recommend you educate yourself on these things," he concluded, assuring his followers that he was previously unaware of the effects of cropping a dog's ears. "I thought these dogs come up with their ears like that."