Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight

Britney Spears reportedly feels completely ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn Spears amid the aftereffects of her emotionally draining conservatorship battle.



An insider from E News! Made this claim during their interview and per their findings, Britney feels “abandoned” by her sister during the height of her conservatorship battle.

The inside source also went on to add, "Britney is very, very angry and hurt. She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."

Before concluding the insider went on to add that while "She asked for support” she still “feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn't be bothered."