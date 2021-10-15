 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look

Kendall Jenner left fans in awe as she showcased her pared down style in a brown trench coat and blue jeans in New York City on Thursday.

The reality star looked smashing in a brown trench coat over a heather grey shirt and straight-leg denim jeans as she left her hotel in NYC.

The 25-year-old supermodel's cool and casual look was accented by black boots, and brown, lightly tinted tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star parted her brunette hair in the center and clipped half of it back while letting the remaining locks fall freely.

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look

The fashionista mesmerised fans with her stunning appearance in the New York City.

More From Entertainment:

Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty

Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty
Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini during outing with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini during outing with Travis Barker
Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David

Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David
Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund

Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund
Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career
Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume

Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume
Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End

Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End
Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia
'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

Prince William less than impressed with space tourism race

Prince William less than impressed with space tourism race
Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight

Latest

view all