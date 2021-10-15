Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty

Amelia Hamlin set pulses racing as she showed off an extravagant wavy hairdo and heavy makeup in new pics, apparently teasing her ex Scott Disick that what he lost.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday and shared the sizzling photos with her more than a million followers.

She captioned the photos: 'Today we played 90s dress up and i loved it.'

Amelia, throughout the year, remained in the headlines for her relationship with reality TV heartthrob Scott Disick, 38, who began dating her when she was 19.



Previously Scott had started dating Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia when she was 19, and before that he was linked to Bella Thorne when she was also 19.