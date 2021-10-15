 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty

Amelia Hamlin set pulses racing as she showed off an extravagant wavy hairdo and heavy makeup in new pics, apparently teasing her ex Scott Disick that what he lost.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday and shared the sizzling photos with her more than a million followers.

She captioned the photos: 'Today we played 90s dress up and i loved it.'

Amelia, throughout the year, remained in the headlines for her relationship with reality TV heartthrob Scott Disick, 38, who began dating her when she was 19.

Previously Scott had started dating Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia when she was 19, and before that he was linked to Bella Thorne when she was also 19.

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look
Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini during outing with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini during outing with Travis Barker
Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David

Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David
Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund

Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund
Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career
Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume

Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume
Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End

Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End
Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia
'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

Prince William less than impressed with space tourism race

Prince William less than impressed with space tourism race
Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight

Latest

view all