Friday Oct 15 2021
COVID-19: Pakistan's active cases drop below 40,000 for first time in fourth wave

The death toll from coronavirus rose by 27 to 28,228 in Pakistan on Friday. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Active case count of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan decreases by a little over 300 to 39,593.
  • NCOC reports 1,086 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths.
  • Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported less than 40,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since the fourth wave of the pandemic started back in July in the country. 

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan decreased by a little over 300 to 39,593, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Friday. The country last reported less than 40,000 cases on July 13 at 39,644 cases.

The NCOC also reported 1,086 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,262,771. The positivity rate now stands at 2.02%

The death toll from the virus rose by 27 to 28,228. The total recoveries rose to 1,194,590 after 1,415 newly recovered cases were added.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 909 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 15% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

