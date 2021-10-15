 
pakistan
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Government approves Rs1.68 per unit increase in power tariff: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday Oct 15, 2021


  • Sources inform Geo News that the cabinet has approved increase in power tariff through circulation summary.
  • Summary sent by Ministry of Energy for approval.
  • Earlier, NEPRA had increased power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit on account of FCA for August 2021.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday has approved an increase in the power tariff by Rs1.68 per unit, sources informed Geo News.

Sources added that the cabinet has approved the increase in power tariff through a circulation summary.

Considering the summary sent by the Ministry of Energy for approval, the government increased electricity prices by Rs1.68 per unit.

In a bid to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the government had sought the federal cabinet’s approval to increase electricity tariff by Rs1.68 per unit or nearly 14%.

Related items

According to the summary, the maximum per-unit electricity price is proposed at Rs24.33 per unit for domestic consumers.

The power tariff decision will result in the reduction of electricity subsidies by Rs72 billion during the remaining period of this fiscal year, according to the summary circulated among the cabinet members. 

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had increased the power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit on account of the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August 2021.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.7 per unit.

It was clarified that the FCA for August 2021 will be charged with the bill of October 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

More From Pakistan:

Remembering my parents, Liaquat Ali Khan and Begum Ra’ana Liaquat

Remembering my parents, Liaquat Ali Khan and Begum Ra’ana Liaquat
Intermediate results 2021: Dozens of BISE Lahore students obtain 100% marks

Intermediate results 2021: Dozens of BISE Lahore students obtain 100% marks
Rental vehicle used in Gojra gang-rape seized: police

Rental vehicle used in Gojra gang-rape seized: police
Snapchat video: FIA arrests Lahore student for brandishing toy pistol in college

Snapchat video: FIA arrests Lahore student for brandishing toy pistol in college
COVID-19: Pakistan's active cases drop below 40,000 for first time in fourth wave

COVID-19: Pakistan's active cases drop below 40,000 for first time in fourth wave
Forced conversion only an issue in three Sindh districts: Qadri

Forced conversion only an issue in three Sindh districts: Qadri
250,000 jobs created under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority: PM Imran Khan

250,000 jobs created under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority: PM Imran Khan
Avenfiled reference: NAB's plea against Maryam's new petition rejected

Avenfiled reference: NAB's plea against Maryam's new petition rejected
Sindh bans pillion riding on October 15

Sindh bans pillion riding on October 15
Petrol price likely to increase from October 16: sources

Petrol price likely to increase from October 16: sources
Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS

Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS
Reham Khan loses defamation case to Zulfi Bukhari

Reham Khan loses defamation case to Zulfi Bukhari

Latest

view all