UK Conservative MP David Amess stabbed multiple times: reports

Amess stabbed "multiple times" during an event in southeast England.

Local police confirm officers "were called to reports of a stabbing".

"Horrific and deeply shocking news," Labour leader Starmer says.

LONDON: British MP David Amess was on Friday stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in southeast England, Sky News and the BBC reported.



Local police did not name Amess but confirmed that officers "were called to reports of a stabbing" shortly after 12:05 pm. "A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else," the force said.

Sky and the BBC identified the victim as the 69-year-old politician from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. "It is believed Mr Amess has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries," Sky reported.

Responding to the incident, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

"David Amess is one of the most lovely, uncontentious, caring MPs in Parliament. This is just awful," Conservative MP Michael Fabricant wrote on Twitter.

"This is truly awful news," SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said, adding: "My thoughts and prayers are with David and his family."



