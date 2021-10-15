 
world
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

UK Conservative MP David Amess stabbed multiple times: reports

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

British MP David Amess. — Twitter/File
British MP David Amess. — Twitter/File

  • Amess stabbed "multiple times" during an event in southeast England.
  • Local police confirm officers "were called to reports of a stabbing".
  • "Horrific and deeply shocking news," Labour leader Starmer says.

LONDON: British MP David Amess was on Friday stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in southeast England, Sky News and the BBC reported.

Local police did not name Amess but confirmed that officers "were called to reports of a stabbing" shortly after 12:05 pm. "A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else," the force said.

Sky and the BBC identified the victim as the 69-year-old politician from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. "It is believed Mr Amess has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries," Sky reported.

Responding to the incident, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

"David Amess is one of the most lovely, uncontentious, caring MPs in Parliament. This is just awful," Conservative MP Michael Fabricant wrote on Twitter.

"This is truly awful news," SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said, adding: "My thoughts and prayers are with David and his family."


More From World:

At least 33 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar

At least 33 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar

US rejoins UN Human Rights Council, years after walk-out

US rejoins UN Human Rights Council, years after walk-out
Russia hopes Taliban ‘cope’ with Daesh in Afghanistan

Russia hopes Taliban ‘cope’ with Daesh in Afghanistan
Pakistan condemns India's threat of 'surgical strikes': MOFA

Pakistan condemns India's threat of 'surgical strikes': MOFA
PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference
Taliban police chief killed in bomb attack

Taliban police chief killed in bomb attack
Five killed, two wounded in Norway bow-and-arrow attack: police

Five killed, two wounded in Norway bow-and-arrow attack: police
WHO unveils new pandemic pathogen sleuth squad

WHO unveils new pandemic pathogen sleuth squad
Amazon, Google workers call for pulling out contract with Israeli govt

Amazon, Google workers call for pulling out contract with Israeli govt
Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller

Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller
Pakistani couple's viral video gets love from across the border

Pakistani couple's viral video gets love from across the border
Researchers explain how smoking marijuana affects academic performance

Researchers explain how smoking marijuana affects academic performance

Latest

view all