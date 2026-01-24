UK 'grooming gang' trial halted over concerns about jurors watching TV show

This representational image shows the gavel in a courtroom. — Unsplash/File

The trial of a suspected grooming gang in the United Kingdom has been abandoned after concerns emerged over a WhatsApp group created by members of the jury, The Telegraph reported.

The case — pertaining to the alleged rape and sexual abuse of two teenage girls in Greater Manchester's town, Rochdale, between 2003 and 2006 — was being heard at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The proceedings against six suspected men began in October last year but were stopped around two months later when one of the 12 jurors informed court officials that several jurors had discussed a television programme about grooming gangs in their private WhatsApp group chat.

Following the development, Judge Matthew Corbett-Jones, during an investigation, reviewed all of the messages exchanged.

The court was told that in one conversation, one of the jurors cautioned others about watching the programme, but despite that, another juror replied, "I’m going to watch it anyway," followed by a smiley emoji.

Another juror also said they would watch the broadcast, the court was told.

All jurors were later questioned, but they maintained that none of them had actually viewed the programme. Defence lawyers challenged this claim, suggesting the two jurors may not have been truthful, requesting the judge to question them further.

Judge Corbett-Jones declined to question the jurors again and instead agreed with the defence submissions.

"With considerable regret and disappointment, I have reached the conclusion that the multiplicity of problems which have now arisen and the uncertainty as regards these issues means that whatever course of action I take, unanswered questions remain," the judge ruled.

Delivering his decision, the judge said he regretted having to halt the trial but explained that multiple issues had arisen, leaving unresolved doubts that could not be remedied. He concluded that no reasonable steps could address the situation due to the "layered nature of the problems."

A retrial has been scheduled for August.

Restrictions preventing the reporting of the reasons behind the jury's discharge were lifted on Friday following an application by the Manchester Evening News.

The defendants — Tahir Rashid, 54; Mohammed Saleem, 46; Iftaq Hussain, 45; and Sucklane Shah, 46 — all denied charges of rape.

Arshad Mohammed, 55, denied rape and assault by penetration, while Amjad Mahmood, 53, denied allegations including rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child, and assault by penetration. Rashid has also pleaded not guilty to an additional rape allegation dating back to the late 1980s.