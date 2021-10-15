Prince Harry launches campaign to halt drilling in African region

Prince Harry co-wrote an op-ed piece for Washington Post with Reinhold Mangundu, a Namibian environmental activist, as part of his campaign to halt drilling in Africa's Okavango River Basin.

The region is home to hundreds of thousands of people and endangered wildlife.



In the Washington Post article, the Duke of Sussex, who is co-founder of the nonprofit Archewell Foundation and is president of African Parks, a nongovernmental organization, called on support from people around the world.



According to article, the region is far more valuable in its natural state than any oil and gas reserves buried beneath it