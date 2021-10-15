 
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry launches campaign to halt drilling in African region

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Prince Harry co-wrote an op-ed piece for Washington Post with Reinhold Mangundu, a Namibian environmental activist, as part of his campaign to halt drilling in Africa's Okavango River Basin.

The region is home to hundreds of thousands of people and endangered wildlife.

In the Washington Post article, the  Duke of Sussex, who is  co-founder of the nonprofit Archewell Foundation and is president of African Parks, a nongovernmental organization, called on support from people around the world.

According to article, the region is far more valuable in its natural state than any oil and gas reserves buried beneath it

