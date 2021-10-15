BSEK announces matric result for persons with different abilities

— Online/File

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Friday announced matriculation results for persons with different abilities, BSEK Controller Zaheeruddin Bhutto.

Bhutto, in the statement, said as many as 19,638 candidates — regular and private — registered for the examination, while a total of 18,640 students attempted the exam.

The controller said 998 students did not appear for two exams, while 354 354 students remained absent for one paper. 8,191 male and 10,449 female students partook in the examinations.

The passing ratio stood at 98.10%, with 733 securing A-one grade, 1,622 A grade, 2,810 B grade, 3,842 C grade, 4,697 D grade, and 4,355 E grade, Bhutto said.

The controller said "transparent results" were issued in the least possible time, as he added that they were awarded on merit.