Miley Cyrus gears up for her next project

Saturday Oct 16 2021
Miley Cyrus revealed there have been 'Intense Spurts of Change' in her life, adding she would "channel these experiences and use them as inspiration" for her next body of work.

In a handwritten letter to fan, the singer is bidding adieu to her Plastic Hearts era and is gearing up for her next project, one that will take inspiration from change in both her personal and professional life.

"I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life!" Cyrus, 28, wrote to fans.

The letter is part of a nostalgic reboot of the password-protected website she used the communicate with fans during her Disney Channel era.

Along with the letter, the "Angels Like You" singer shared her over-an-hour-long set at Austin City Limits for fans who couldn't join her in real life.

