Saturday Oct 16 2021
Sir Elton John overjoyed as he tops UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years

Legendary musician Sir Elton John has topped UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years with Dua Lipa collaboration after three weeks at number two.

Dua and Elton's track Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) gained top spot after three consecutive weeks at number two in the Official Charts Company rankings.

Sir Elton was all smiles and celebrated his number one award with a picture posted from a hospital room, where he is recovering after recently undergoing hip surgery.

Cold Heart earns Dua Lipa her third Number 1 hit in the UK following New Rules 2017 and One Kiss in 2018. The track has recorded 64,000 chart sales and 5.9million streams. 

