Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

The official medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize has been unveiled ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday.

Inspired by the iconic photograph of the Earth taken from the Crescent moon, aboard Apollo 8 in 1968, the medal reflects the beauty and fragility of our incredible planet.





15 incredible finalists will vie for the prize by creating new technologies, policies or solutions that mitigate climate issues. The winners will collect one million pounds each.



The prize deliberately echoes the ambitious "Moonshot" project of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's and his goal for the 1969 moon landings.





