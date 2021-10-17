 
Pakistan reports less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Men walk with face masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus along a sidewalk in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan records cases below 1,000-mark for second straight day.
  • Another 17 people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours.
  • The current positivity rate is 1.60%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Sunday morning, data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed.

Last week, the country had recorded a daily case count under 1,000 for the first time in over three months (830 cases on July 6).

At least 720 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours after 44,831 tests were taken, pushing the total confirmed case count since the pandemic began last year to 1,264,384.

The deadly virus claimed the lives of 17 people, pushing the death tally to 28,269.

The positivity rate currently stands at 1.60%.

The number of active of cases stands at 26,237. A day earlier, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 30,000 for the first time since the fourth wave of the pandemic started back in July.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 925 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 16% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

