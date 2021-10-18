‘Squid Game’ director responds to allegations of plagiarism

Squid Game’s director Hwang Donghyuk has finally reacted to claims of alleged plagiarism.

Throughout the length of the entire conversation, the 50-year-old director made the claim that there is “no connection” between Squid Game and its 2014 predecessor, As The Gods Will.



For those unversed, As The Gods Will is a storyline that follows a similar plot to the international success, the only difference being the age ranges of the players since only High School students partook in the Japanese equivalent.

According to Today Online, the director Hwang Donghyuk was quoted saying, “I started planning [Squid Game] in 2008 and began writing the script in 2009 (…) the similarities that were pointed out are purely coincidental and there is no copying from either party.”

“I don’t want to [claim ownership] of the story but if have to say it, I’ll say that I did it [before As The Gods Will].”