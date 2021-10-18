 
pakistan
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Govt decides to reduce taxes on food items: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Monday Oct 18, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan direct authorities to take strict measures against hoarders and artificial inflation.
  •  PM directs federal ministers to take steps for implementation of Price Control Committees.
  • Directs ministers to monitor the artificial inflation in their constituencies.

Amid rising inflation, the government has decided to reduce taxes on the prices of food items, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Per sources, a meeting to review the rising inflation and the overall economic situation in the country was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on the prices of commodities in the country, sources said, adding that in order to give relief to the masses, the government decided to reduce the tax on food items. 

Sources said that PM Imran Khan has also directed the authority concerned to take strict measures against hoarders and artificial inflation.

The premier issued orders to the federal ministers to take steps for the implementation of Price Control Committees and also directed them to monitor the artificial inflation in their constituencies.

Sources added that the impact of rising prices of petroleum products was also discussed in the meeting. 

Featured image: PID/File

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan slams India for maligning Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination

Pakistan slams India for maligning Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination
ISI briefs army chief on Afghanistan

ISI briefs army chief on Afghanistan
Opposition to hold countrywide protests from Oct 20: Fazl

Opposition to hold countrywide protests from Oct 20: Fazl
Soldier martyred as security forces exchange fire with terrorists in N Waziristan

Soldier martyred as security forces exchange fire with terrorists in N Waziristan
Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan

Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan
'Just for the sake of it': Fawad Chaudhry slams Opposition over anti-govt protests

'Just for the sake of it': Fawad Chaudhry slams Opposition over anti-govt protests
Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer given command of Gujranwala Corps

Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer given command of Gujranwala Corps
PM Imran Khan directs NCOC to maximise efforts for mandatory vaccination drive

PM Imran Khan directs NCOC to maximise efforts for mandatory vaccination drive
'Govt has snatched people's right to live': Shahbaz lashes out at PTI in NA

'Govt has snatched people's right to live': Shahbaz lashes out at PTI in NA
PM Imran Khan is lucky to get such a worthless Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan is lucky to get such a worthless Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan wishes for an enduring relationship with US: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan wishes for an enduring relationship with US: Gen Bajwa

1 police official martyred, 13 injured in blast near Balochistan University

1 police official martyred, 13 injured in blast near Balochistan University

Latest

view all