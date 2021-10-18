Govt decides to reduce taxes on food items: sources

PM Imran Khan direct authorities to take strict measures against hoarders and artificial inflation.

Amid rising inflation, the government has decided to reduce taxes on the prices of food items, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Per sources, a meeting to review the rising inflation and the overall economic situation in the country was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on the prices of commodities in the country, sources said, adding that in order to give relief to the masses, the government decided to reduce the tax on food items.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan has also directed the authority concerned to take strict measures against hoarders and artificial inflation.

The premier issued orders to the federal ministers to take steps for the implementation of Price Control Committees and also directed them to monitor the artificial inflation in their constituencies.

Sources added that the impact of rising prices of petroleum products was also discussed in the meeting.

— Featured image: PID/File