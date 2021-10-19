Family kept Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker engagement hidden from Scott Disick

With news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement fans were speculating over Scott Disick's reaction.

According to The Sun, the Flip it Like Disick star had a "tough time" accepting that his ex, who he had a relationship with for nine years, is officially off the market.

"Scott is in a really, really rough place right now,” an insider told the outlet.

Furthermore the Kardashian Jenner clan who is close friends with Scott decided to keep the proposal hidden over fear that he would do something to ruin the moment.

“He found out with the rest of the world, he wasn't given a heads up like the rest of the family because they didn't want him to do something to spoil it for Kourtney.”

"They could have seen him doing something dumb like professing his love for her or something. It was a personal moment for Kourtney so he didn't need to be involved.”

According to the source, the “Lord” has "always believed" that they would end up together which is why he has had a hard time letting go.