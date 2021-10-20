Travis Barker plays blinder by designing Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

Travis Barker was really involved in designing the special engagement ring for his beloved Kourtney Kardashian



The Blink-182 star played a blinder by choosing an extravagant rock for her fiancee, but it's been revealed that Travis did more than just pick out the diamond - he helped design it too.

The huge stone dazzles on the 42-year-old's finger after the 45-year-old drummer popped the question on Sunday in a lavish proposal.



The Blink-182 star collaborated with celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to create the elegant and unique engagement ring for his beloved.



Lorraine told a media outlet: "It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone. I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy."

It isn't the first time Lorraine has helped to create a masterpiece for the Kardashian family.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement has went down well on the whole, with the close Kardashian family seemingly ready to welcome the musician into their circle with open arms.

