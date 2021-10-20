 
world
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Reuters

13 killed as explosion blows up army bus in central Damascus: Syrian state TV

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Security forces inspect the site of an explosion in central Damascus, Syria October 20, 2021. REUTERS
Security forces inspect the site of an explosion in central Damascus, Syria October 20, 2021. REUTERS

  • Pictures on TV channel's account on Telegram show charred cabin of bus.
  • Channel reports two explosive devices went off as bus was on  Hafez al-Assad bridge in Syrian capital.
  • Says a third device was defused by an army engineering unit.

DAMASCUS: A roadside bomb attack left at least 13 Syrian military personnel dead as their bus crossed a bridge in central Damascus during early morning rush hour on Wednesday, state television reported.

Syrian state TV posted on its Telegram account images of the charred cabin of the bus, and rescue workers could be seen removing body parts. The channel reported at least 13 people were killed and three wounded.

Two explosive devices went off as the bus was on the Hafez al-Assad bridge, it said, adding a third device was defused by an army engineering unit in what officials said was a "terrorist" blast.

There have been several attacks this year on army vehicles in eastern Syria by suspected Islamic State militants who still operate in the sprawling desert area

The United Nations says at least 350,000 people have been killed during a civil war that started a decade ago.

Blasts in Damascus have been rare since forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad took control of rebel enclaves around the city. Helped by Russia’s military presence and Iran’s Shi’ite militias, Assad now controls most of the country.

More From World:

34 dead as heavy rains, floods batter northern India

34 dead as heavy rains, floods batter northern India
Biden nominates Donald Blome as new US ambassador to Pakistan

Biden nominates Donald Blome as new US ambassador to Pakistan
Breathing spreads tuberculosis bacteria, study suggests

Breathing spreads tuberculosis bacteria, study suggests
Ecstatic uncle distributes free petrol on birth of niece

Ecstatic uncle distributes free petrol on birth of niece
Russia decides to withhold official recognition of Taliban for now

Russia decides to withhold official recognition of Taliban for now
Five critically endangered monkeys shot dead in Vietnam

Five critically endangered monkeys shot dead in Vietnam
New Zealand reports highest COVID-19 cases in single day

New Zealand reports highest COVID-19 cases in single day
Ex-US president Trump moves court to keep records on Capitol attack secret

Ex-US president Trump moves court to keep records on Capitol attack secret
‘New phase of Afghan policy’: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

‘New phase of Afghan policy’: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad steps down
Three-day FATF meeting to begin in Paris tomorrow

Three-day FATF meeting to begin in Paris tomorrow
Feminist group sues Miss France beauty contest over selection criteria

Feminist group sues Miss France beauty contest over selection criteria
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

Latest

view all