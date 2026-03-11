 
Geo News

White House area shut down after van breaches security barricade

Washington has been under heightened security amid US-Israel war on Iran

By
AFP
|

March 11, 2026

A fence is seen knocked over after a vehicle drove through a Secret Service barricade outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, March 11, 2026
A fence is seen knocked over after a vehicle drove through a Secret Service barricade outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, March 11, 2026

A van smashed through a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday, authorities said, forcing a temporary shutdown of the area in downtown Washington during morning rush hour.

The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries following the pre-dawn incident at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

A police bomb squad cleared the vehicle and declared the scene safe, said a spokesperson for the US Secret Service, which handles presidential security.

"The individual is currently being interviewed by the Secret Service and criminal charges are pending," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Washington has been under heightened security amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

Dozens of emergency vehicles with lights flashing descended on the scene, as police closed several major streets around the White House.

Traffic congestion snarled the area as office workers and tourists were blocked from passing through.

