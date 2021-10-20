Kevin Jonas gushes over wife Danielle’s ‘support’ amid taxing tour

 
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Kevin Jonas recently highlight the support his wife Danielle has been showing him during the course of his tour.

The Jonas Brothers songwriter and songwriter fawned over his wife during an interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, [Danielle] understands my rest schedule along with my ability to do the honey-do list when I am home. Luckily she knows how to hold it all down."

During the course of the interview, Kevin also highlighted the importance of date night and admitted, no matter what they try to make time for date nights and admitted, "She'll come out and spend one special night in one city with me on tour.”

“We'll have dinner before the show, either just us or with some friends we haven't seen. It's just a way for us to connect even though I'm away, and then we're back into our regular rhythm."

"We really try to even just sit down on the couch together. Honestly, some of our favourite times are when we sit on the couch and watch a show that we haven't watched in a while together."

“I do the best I can to always include them in everything we do and make them understand that what we get to do is very special.”

Before concluding he added, “At the same time, life at home is just as special. It's a hard balance to find, but they know that when I'm home, I'm home with them. It's about putting the phone down. It's about taking that time and taking the moments."

